FLORENCE — Nancy Gregg was born July 30, 1937, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Robert and Dorothy (Fields) Webster. On November 22, 1956, she was married to Clyde E. Gregg, in their hometown. On February 7, 1959, she gave birth to her only child, David. She served the Lord in Indiana, Michigan, and Alabama, as a pastor and missionary’s wife for over 50 years with her late husband of 62 years. She was an example of a true Christian Lady, and was loved and respected by everyone.
In 2016, she and her husband moved to Florence, Alabama, to live close to their son and his family. There they joined Florence Blvd. Baptist Church where their son is the pastor.
She departed this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a great-grandchild.
She is survived by son David (Jackie); grandson Josh (Sarah) of Killen; granddaughter Sarah (Clay) Davis of Florence; great-grandchildren, Noah, Hunter, and Taylor Gregg and Corban and Callie Davis; sister Barbara Clabaugh, of Bourbon, Indiana and her two children Darla (Steve) Stoneburner and Jerry (Michele) Fisher; and many nieces and nephews on the Gregg side and cousins on the Webster side of the family. We cannot forget that all those at Florence Blvd. Baptist Church called her grandma and loved her dearly.
The family sends their appreciation to the workers of the Compassus Team that provided us with compassion and care. We cannot thank you enough for your service.
Visitation will be today, June 10th at Spry Williams Funeral Home from 12-2 p.m. The funeral follows at 2 p.m. and will be conducted by her son, Pastor David E. Gregg and Brother Phillip Duncan at the graveside.
