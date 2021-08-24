CHEROKEE — Nancy J. Hill, 81, of Cherokee, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. Visitation was Monday, August 23, from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be today, August 24, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Sister Wanda Keele officiating. Burial will follow in Barton Cemetery.
Nancy was a member of Provision Ministries. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved the Lord with her whole heart. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, David Evon Hill; father, William Gay Herston; grandparents, William and Thenia Herston; brother, Thomas Gene Herston; and sister, Dianna Peden.
She is survived by her children, Linda Parker (Mike), Shannon Hill, and Lavonda Bryson (T.J.); brother, Roland Herston; sister, Doris Hendrix; grandchildren, Michael Smith (Beth), Brittney Lovelace (Justin), Kelly Wise (Trent), Brianna Hill, and David Bryson; and great-grandchildren, Eric and Eli Smith, and Nathan and Emma Lovelace.
Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Justin Lovelace, T.J. Bryson, Trent Wise, Eli Smith, Daniel Bryson, and Blake Wages.
The family expresses special thanks to Shoals Hospice.
