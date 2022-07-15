FLORENCE — Nancy “Judy” Kirby Allen, 87, Florence, passed away July 13, 2022. Nancy was retired from H.D. Lee.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. in Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Dennis Oakley.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allen; parents, Carl and Nell Kirby; and brothers, Hubert and James Kirby.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Cisson, Patricia (Butch) Kennedy, and Lisa (Jeff) Garner; brothers, Bill Kirby and David (Kath) Kirby; grandchildren, Damien Cisson, Ian Allen, Melissa Kennedy, and Jacob (Whitney) Garner; great-grandchildren, Halley, Skyler, and Colton Cisson, Presley and Liam Garner; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a Mamaw to many that she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
