ATHENS
Nancy Karen Pace, 68, of Athens, AL died Monday, August 23, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She enjoyed listening to music and taking rides and exploring. She loved her family very much. She was a manager at Publix Deli in Madison, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Ethel Enloe.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Pace; daughter, Jennifer Kource; brother, Rodger Enloe (Jyrita); grandchild, Xavier Alexander; niece, Amy Enloe; nephews, Eric Enloe (Toni) and Kyle Enloe; great-nieces, Anna Claire Enloe, Bella Grace Weaver, and Ava Rose Weaver; and great-nephews, Kameron Lewis, Brayden Weaver, Reese Enloe, and Jackson Weaver.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses, techs, and staff on the fourth and fifth floor at North Alabama Medical Center. These wonderful people every day saw to the comfort and best care for a very sick young woman. The family realizes and salutes the wonderful efforts of North Alabama Medical Center.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented