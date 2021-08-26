ATHENS

Nancy Karen Pace, 68, died August 23, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of James Franklin Pace.

