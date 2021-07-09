ROGERSVILLE — Nancy Kelley Davis, 77, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her residence. She was a wonderful loving mother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed sewing for the community, watching birds, thrifting, gardening and her flowers.
A visitation will be Saturday, July 10 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Terry Herston and Garry Lovette officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colt Davis, Taylor Davis, Cameron Davis, Cody Slaton, Chad Witt and Scott Neely.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Movaline Davis; husband, Jerry Davis; daughter, Kimberly Davis Parker; brothers, Waymon Kelley and Jerry “Bud” Kelley; sisters, Jane Greer and Patricia Hammond.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery (Shannon) Davis and Jamie (Stacey) Davis; grandchildren, Colt (Charlene) Davis, Savannah (Chad Witt) Davis, Taylor Davis, Makayla (Scott Neely) Davis, Cody (Stephanie) Slaton, Cameron Davis, Trey (Maranda) White and Trent Lamar; great-granddaughter, Robyn Davis.
The family would like to express thanks to Kindred Hospice and caregivers, Lisa Poss and Kim Goodman.
