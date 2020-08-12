COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Nancy Lee Beckham Porter, 60, died August 8, 2020. Funeral was Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Houston Baptist Church, Collinwood with burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. She was the wife of Marty Porter. Shackelford Funeral Home directed.

