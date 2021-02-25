FLORENCE — Nancy Lou Bryant Jackson, 81, was born October 13, 1939 in Ashland City, Tennessee to the late Homer T. and Thelma S. Bryant. She passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She graduated from Central High School and retired from the North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic. A true servant, Nancy’s life was devoted to her family and friends who were the recipients of countless acts of kindness. She was a talented seamstress who made everything from smocked children’s clothes to wedding dresses and many treasured cross-stitched pieces. She was a faithful member of Glendale Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glendon Jackson; brother, Jerome Bryant; and sister, Frances C. Varner.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Gwen Patrick (Jerry); and son, Mike Jackson (Chantel); sister, Betty McAdams (Louis); grandchildren, Lesley Johnson (Tyler), Kevin Patrick (Anne-Marie), Belia Jackson and Roland Jackson; great-grandson, Reid Johnson; special in-laws, Lendon and Wille Mae Jackson, Rosie Jackson and Charlotte Rogers; many devoted nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation was held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Greenview Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service in Greenview Memorial Park and was officiated by Doug Jackson and Terry Jackson.
Pallbearers were Kevin Patrick, Roland Jackson, Tyler Johnson, Billy Jackson, Keith Jackson, Bubba Bryant, Jeff Bryant, and Paul Thompson. Honorary pallbearers were Phillip Jackson, Brett Jackson, Tilman McAdams, Louis McAdams, Jimmy McAdams, and Morris Allen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell and staff, Dr. John Baron and staff, Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama, and Tennessee Valley Gastroenterology for the wonderful care of their mother.
A donation to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or the American Heart Association in Mrs. Jackson memory would be welcomed.
