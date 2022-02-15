TUSCUMBIA — Funeral for Nancy Marsh Wilson Jeffreys, 82, of Tuscumbia will be today, February 15, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Chad Holder officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Jeffreys died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Cottage of the Shoals. She was born on January 16, 1940 in Friendsville, Tennessee (Blount County) to Robert Clinton Marsh and Hetty Louise Marsh. She graduated from Sheffield High School in 1958 where she was Class Favorite. She attended Larimore Business College. Nancy worked at Union Carbide and was owner of Young Radiator Shop in Sheffield. She enjoyed being a member of Bunco Club, Red Hats and Sheffield Girls. She loved Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. Nancy had a gift of bringing joy and laughter wherever she went. She was often referred to as a Party in a Box. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Howard Wilson; husband, Bobby Gene Jeffreys; parents, Robert and Hetty Marsh; fathers and mothers-in-law, Woody and Helen Wilson and Enoch and Ruby Jeffreys; granddaughter, Brittany Marie Underwood and nephew, Mike Gargis.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura Jeffreys Tippett (Ronnie), Karen Wilson Ayers (Jeff), Susan Wilson Underwood (Alan), Heather Jeffreys Pounders (Gary); grandchildren, Jennifer Ayers Thorp (Trey), William Ayers (Angie), Natalie Thompson (Jeff), Connor Mann (Jessy), Carson Nash, Audrey Tippett Watts (Reggie), and Jordan Tippett; sister, Joann Marsh Gargis (Charles), niece, Marsha; brother, Robert Clinton ”Bobby” Marsh (Sandra), nephews, Clinton and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Olivia Thorp, Sawyer and Abby Ayers, Maya Mann, Christian Hernandez, Wyatt and Eli Watts; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Wilson, Mickie Jeffreys, Martha Rose Whitlock and Helen Jeffreys; and a very special brother and sister-in-law, Stevie and Linda Jeffreys.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Brian Jeffreys, Jason Jeffreys, Leon Jeffreys, Andrew Marsh, Tyler Sanderson and Carter Whitlock.
The family would like to thank Dr. Loren McCoy, Dr. Lynn Ridgeway and the staff at The Cottage of the Shoals, Morningside and the 3rd floor staff at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital.
