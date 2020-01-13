SHEFFIELD — Nancy Melissa Keeton Schulte was born in FLorence, AL September 4, 1958, the daughter of the late Clyde Jr. and Bertha Lou Calton Keeton. She was united in marriage to David Schulte on September 9, 1989. Mrs. Schulte departed this life on January 9, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 61 Years, 4 Months, 5 Days.
She attended the Collinwood Methodist Church and the Collinwood Church of Christ. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her pets were close to her heart, as she enjoyed her “babies” Buffy (the Pot Bellied Pig); and four dogs, Romi, Buster, Sassie and Gage.
She is survived by her husband, David Schulte of Sheffield, AL; a daughter, Jessica Riddle and husband Johnny (Hammer) of Ford City, AL; two grandchildren, Jordan Riddle and Jaylen Riddle, both of Ford City, AL; a brother, Stanley Clyde Keeton and wife Lynn of Columbia, TN; and a niece, Jennifer Keeton of Columbia, TN.
In addition to her parents, Mrs Schulte was preceded in death by a daughter, Julianna Schulte.
Services will be held on January 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors at Collinwood in Collinwood, Tennessee, with visitation two hours before service. Burial will follow in the South Highland Church of Christ Cemetery at Collinwood, Tennessee.
Commented