TUSCUMBIA — Nancy Ragan Nelson, 71, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, October 1, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Don McGuyer officiating. Interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Nelson; parents, Laverne and Frank Ragan; and brother, Michael Ragan.
Nancy is survived by her children, Teresa Cantrell, Tonya Nelson, Ashley Nelson, and Sabrina Gibson; brothers, Terry Ragan and “Hoppy” Ragan; sisters, Gail Helmick, Kemberly Parker, and Kellie Clark; and grandchildren, Chad Nelson and Erika Cantrell.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented