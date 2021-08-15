MUSCLE SHOALS — Nancy Jane Richardson, 73, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, August 15, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Nancy was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She had many interests, including fishing, travel, dogs, and flowers. Nancy loved her family and friends. She had a joyful spirit, was full of laughter, and was blessed to have a loving family.
Nancy is survived by her husband of fifty years, James “Jimmy” Richardson; son, J. B. Richardson (Jennifer); brother, Ray Cahoon (Pat); and sister, Ann Myhan.
Pallbearers will be David Myhan, Mark Myhan, Ben Myhan, Houston Myhan, Andrew Myhan, and Josh Cahoon.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented