FLORENCE — Nancy Sue Fritts, age 83, of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Nancy was born July 7, 1939 in Florence, AL. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Oden McPeters and Ora Lee Gamble McPeters; brother, Earl McPeters; and husband, Wayne Fritts of 53 years.
She is survived by her sister, Clara O’kelley (Robert); sons, Chris Fritts (Janet), Clay Fritts, and Clint Fritts; grandchildren, Ashley Hill (Robert), Blake Fritts (Holly), and Rowan Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Halle and Jordyn Hill, Ansley and Lilly Fritts.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday September 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Greenview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blake Fritts, Robert Hill, Robert O’Kelley, Shawn Curtis, Dwayne Davis, and Michael Mathews.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.
