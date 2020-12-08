RUSSELLVILLE — Nancy Stanley Hamilton, age 76, of Russellville passed from this life Saturday December 5, 2020 following an extended illness. She lived most all of her life in Franklin County and attended Calvary Baptist Church. She retired in 2008 from Russellville City School system.
Nancy was a member of AASBO (Alabama Association of School Business Officials), member of Executive Board and President of AASBO, and was also a member of NEA, AEA and REA.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with Wade Wallace and James McCullar officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, John E. Hamilton, Russellville, AL; daughter, Gayla (Stuart) Mills, Russellville, AL; siblings, Jane Head, Liberal, KS, Carole (Hunter) Burkitt, Lebanon, TN, and Donna (Gil) Cleveland, Tuscumbia, AL; two grandchildren, Tiffany (Tim) Garrison, J.T. (Rachel) Watkins; great-grandchildren, Dakota Garrison, Destiny Garrison, Nevaeh Green; nephews, Jim Head, Jon Head, Jeff Head; nieces, Christy Duncan and Jennifer Grubbs.
Pallbearers will be Jim Head, Jimmy Taylor, Jeff Head, J.T. Watkins, Tim Garrison & J.W. Portwood.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Annette Whitlock; her father, William Pride Stanley; stepfather, Paul Howard Whitlock; her grandmother whom she dearly loved, Clara Smithson; and brother-in-law, James Head.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Special thanks to Dr. Courtney Bowen, Medical Associates of the Shoals, Kindred at Home, Russellville that assisted the family, also Pinkard Funeral Home.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville, directing.
