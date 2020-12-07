RUSSELLVILLE — Nancy Stanley Hamilton, 76, died December 5, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial is in KP Cemetery.

