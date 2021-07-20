NORTHPORT — Nancy Sue Perry McCarley, 72, formerly of Hamilton, died July 18, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

