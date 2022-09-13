ROGERSVILLE — Nancy Virginia Trousdale, 73, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Nancy was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ.
Visitation for Ms. Nancy will be Wednesday, September 14th at Rogersville Funeral Home from 11 – 1 with a funeral service following. Burial will be in Wallace Cemetery. Larry Wilson, Lendale Long and Ellis Coates will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Jack Murphy, Justin Murphy, Wayne Vickers, Aron Cole, Tad Cole, Randy Reeves. Honorary pallbearers will be Lucas and Jacob Trousdale, and Buck Reeves.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Loyed and Virginia Ezell; and infant brother, Kenneth Ezell. She is survived by her husband, Neal Trousdale; son, Jeff (Tracie) Trousdale; grandsons, Lucas and Jacob Trousdale; aunt, Joyce Lance; numerous members of extended family and a host of friends.
Visit rogervsillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Trousdale’s family.
