FLORENCE — Nancy Watson Gautney, 76, died February 22, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, GA on May 4, 1945 to Jerre and Lou Watson. Although named Mary Nancy, from her birth she went by Nancy.
Her family moved to Anniston, AL when she was a young child and where her father opened a pharmacy. Upon graduating from Anniston High School she attended Harding College (now Harding University) where she graduated in the Class of 1967. After teaching for a few years she decided to continue her education at the University of Alabama, where she earned M.S. and Ed.S. degrees in education with a strong focus on history. She remained a student of history throughout her life, constantly reading a variety of books, especially biographies. In addition to being an avid reader she enjoyed solving challenging crossword puzzles.
While in graduate school at UA she was drinking coffee with friends and happened to meet a new member of the group. They quickly realized they were more interested in each other than the coffee and, after a short courtship, decided to marry. On June 11, 1972 she married Larry L. Gautney Jr. in a simple ceremony in a small church in Anniston, AL. (Following the ceremony the happy couple drove back to Tuscaloosa so Nancy could study for a history test scheduled for the next day; Nancy always knew how to focus on her priorities). Nancy and Larry were blessed to have almost 50 years of happy life together.
She was an active member of UNAs Institute for Learning in Retirement, the Muscle Shoals Sailing Club, and the Lauderdale County Cemetery Rehabilitation Committee. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Shoals. She was a longtime and dedicated volunteer at the Friends Bookstore in the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library where she worked the desk on Friday morning for many years. She enjoyed helping the patrons and came to know the interests of many of her frequent customers. She was determined to live life and continued this work until a few weeks before her death.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers-in-law, Glenn Lewis and Bob Rainwater; special cousin, Susan Helton, who was like a sister.
She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Gautney Jr.; sisters, Ellen Tipper (Johnny) and Becky Lewis; brother-in-law, Russell Gautney (Linda); sister-in-law, Laura Houke (Hank); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She loved them all.
Services will be at a later date. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Friends of the FLPL.
