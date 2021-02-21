RUSSELLVILLE — Sunrise, February 08, 1938 Sunset, February 12, 2021 — Nannie was born to the late Rev. James “John” Groce and Mattie Mae Suggs both of Russellville, Alabama. Nannie was married June 20, 1964 to the late William “Fred” McCulloch. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member and worked faithfully as a Vacation Bible School worker yearly. She was the present church mother at Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ of Russellville where Elder Johnny Smith was Pastor until her death.
Nannie was a former employee of Russellville City Schools, a former daycare director, and a devoted foster grandparent.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fred McCulloch; parents, John and Mattie Mae (Suggs) Groce; grandson, William Ricky McCulloch.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Danny Mitchell McCulloch of Russellville, AL; three godsons, Jeffery Cornelius Groce of Naples, FL, Luther Tiggs of Madison, AL, Jackie Tiggs of Russellville, AL; grandson, Jonathan O’Bryan Scott McCulloch of Tuscaloosa, AL; four great-grandchildren; two devoted sisters, Mary (Cedric) McCloud, Carolyn (Thomas) Hubbard, both of Russellville, AL; two brothers, Willie Frank Groce of Russellville, AL, John T. (Clyde) Groce of Natchez, LA; brother-in-law, Oscar Jr. (Margaret) McCulloch; sister-in-law, Ella Bonds, all of Russellville, AL; a host of nieces and nephews; and two loving aunts that she cherished, Joyce Goodwin and Ollie White, both of Birmingham.
The visitation has been rescheduled to 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Assisting with the service will be Paula Hughes McCulloch (song), Elder Johnny Smith (prayer), and Elder Neal King (scripture). Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented