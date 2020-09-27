HACKLEBURG — Nannie Lou Hudson, 82, died September 24, 2020. Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 26, until 3 p.m. service time at Union Hill Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Union Hill Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is assisting the family.

