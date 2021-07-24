GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Naomi Klaire Nulph, infant daughter of Byron and Katresa Kelton Nulph, died July 16, 2021. Funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation Sunday from 6 to 9 at the church with burial in Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.