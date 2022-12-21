TOWN CREEK — Naomi L. Bradford, 98, died December 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church in Town Creek directly followed by the funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is directing.

