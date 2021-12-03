LEIGHTON
Naomi Rose Agee Brookes, 43, of Leighton, died on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Visitation will be today, December 3, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Brother Ted Vafeas officiating.
Naomi was a native of Colbert County. She loved crocheting and spoiling everyone’s children. Naomi was also a very gifted pianist. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Buddy and Mary Ledlow; paternal grandparents, Roy and Louise Agee; and uncle, Rodney Ledlow.
Naomi is survived by her husband, Richard H. Brookes, Jr; mother, Sheila R. Ledlow; father, Roger Dale Agee; mother-in-law, Doris Brookes; brother, Scotty Carmack; sister, Megan Isbell; sisters-in-law, Jerice Chambers (Mike) and Juanita Woods; uncles, Roger Dale Ledlow (Myra), Jimmy Ledlow (Kim), Curtis Ledlow, Willie Agee (Denise), and Steve Ledlow (Christy); aunts, Jane Butler, Judy Collier, and Kady Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Dale and Chris Ledlow, Braxton Chambers, Cullen Beasley, Aaron Page, Brady Self, Robert Gilbert, and Alex Narramore.
