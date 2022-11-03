TUSCUMBIA — Napoleon Nevada Croom Jr., 61, died October 31, 2022. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia with Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

