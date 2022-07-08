FLORENCE — Narcis Rachel Dobbs Odom, age 95, died peacefully Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
She and her husband Mack, owned and operated the City Shoe Shop on Seminary Street for 48 years. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ before moving to Huntsville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Odom and son, Joe Odom. She is survived by daughters, Ann Minor (Jerry), Huntsville, Alabama and Sue Lancaster, Greenville, South Carolina; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was Mimi to her family, loved gardening, a master seamstress and a wonderful southern cook. Her funny, yet so true “ momma-ism” quotes, as we called them, will always be imprinted in our hearts and memories forever.
A private funeral with immediate family members was held at Williams Funeral Home with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital which was near and dear to her. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
