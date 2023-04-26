F.4.26.23 Natalie Sandlin.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Natalie Sandlin, age 89, passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter on April 21, 2023. She was born August 17, 1933 in Camden, Alabama to Samuel Preston Johnson of Ethelsville, AL and Natalie Eleanor Capell of Camden, AL. She married her high school P.E. teacher Joe Ivan Sandlin on June 7, 1952 at Forest United Methodist Church with Rev. Jesse Sandlin (father of the groom) presiding. Her husband Joe preceded her in death on May 24, 2021.

