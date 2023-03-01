MUSCLE SHOALS — Nathan Flanagan, 88, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. A private graveside will be held for the family. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was of the Church of Christ faith. Marty Evans will be officiating.

