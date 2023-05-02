FLORENCE — A memorial service for Nathan Martin, 31, of Florence, will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Grace Christian Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you