FLORENCE — Nathan “Nub” Bevis, age 43 of Florence, Alabama passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born November 11, 1976. He was a member of the Church of Christ, and belonged to Boilermaker LU No. 455 and Pipefitter LU No. 760.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, with Austin Swinea officiating. The service will be available for viewing on youtube.com Saturday April 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. Notification messages and links to youtube memorial service video will be available at the twitter account @BevisNub. and at the Facebook page Adam Bevis.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alah Levon, Alah’s namesake; grandparents, Harold Huddleston, Euphenia Gilbert, Harold Lamar and Jack Bevis.
Nub is survived by his children, Warren and Alah; mother, Trish and Tom Embry; father, Billy and Janice Bevis; brother, Adam Bevis; grandmother, Elizabeth Lamar; grandfather, Jim Gilbert; uncles, Paul and Joline Huddleston, Mark and Janet Huddleston, and Larry and Sharon Bevis.
Donations can be made to your favorite charity in memory of Nub.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
