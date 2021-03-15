Iuka, MS — Nathan Wilkins, 76, died Friday, March 12, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral will be March 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Shady Grove Cemetery.

