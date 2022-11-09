MUSCLE SHOALS — Nathaniel “Hop” Terry, 80, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 9, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Jerry Rea officiating.
Nathaniel is survived by his wife, Wylodean Terry; son, Ricky Terry (Jeania); brother, Dwight Terry; sister, Katie Hill; and grandchildren, Baileigh Jo Terry and Ricky Clayton Terry.
Pallbearers will be Harvey Jordan, Jim Jordan, Ferron Terry, C.H. Jordan, Ricky Clayton Terry, and Mitch Byrd. Dwight Terry will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
