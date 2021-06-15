TOWN CREEK — Nathaniel Ray Murphree, 68, died June 13, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.

