HALEYVILLE — NB Stults, 84, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Botush Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.