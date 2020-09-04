BEAR CREEK — Neal “Gippy” Gipson Watson, 47, died September 2, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery.

