FLORENCE — Neal Ray Williams, 85, died August 26, 2020. A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. He was the husband of Wanda Sue Beadle Williams. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

