GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Neda Joe “Jody” Cleveland, 85, died September 22, 2021. Services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

