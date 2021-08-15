FLORENCE — Larry “Neil” Johnson, age 44, passed away August 13, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, August 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home, with service starting at 3:00 p.m., and burial following in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.

