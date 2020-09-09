TUSCUMBIA
Neil Leon Morris, 84, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, died the morning of September 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 27, 1936, to the late Noel and Maxie Martin Morris. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Margaret Jean Morris Plummer of Massillon, Ohio.
Neil was a native of Colbert County and spent his entire life living in Tuscumbia. He was a 1954 graduate of Deshler High School where he was voted “Wittiest” in Who’s Who among his classmates. He married Sandra Gail Foreman on June 8, 1956, and they were inseparable for 64 years. They purchased 40 acres of land, just south of Tuscumbia, where they built a home and raised four children. Neil is survived by his wife, Sandra Morris; sons, Gary Morris (Susan), Paul Morris, Ray Morris (Alisa) and his daughter, Susan Maupin (Tim). His loving grandchildren, Brooke (fiancé Chase), Trace, Logan, Andrew, Elliott, Isaiah and Olivia Anne. He is also survived by his younger sister, Ruth Morris Blazer (Howard) of Elmore, Alabama, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across the country.
Neil began his career at the Florence Times in the 1950’s; he then worked for Tri-Cities Construction Co., where he operated cranes and heavy equipment. Later, being accepted into the Union of Operating Engineers Local 320, he worked for TVA on projects at Wheeler Dam and Little Bear Creek. He worked with many other contractors, including J.K. Johnson at Diamond Shamrock. He entered the world of stock trading and financial planning in the early 1980’s. He became a wholesaler for the Pioneer Group of Mutual Funds in 1986, where he represented the territories of Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, and the Florida panhandle for nine years. He was a proud founding shareholder of Red River Bank in Louisiana and an active member of the Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. After retiring from public works, he enjoyed farming and spending time with his family. He and Sandra traveled extensively throughout the country and beginning at the age of 55, he jogged two miles in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.
His key to life was to never stop learning. He took several classes to learn new trades from heating and air conditioning repair; to electrical and becoming a certified electrician; to tax preparer and becoming a financial planner; to public speaking at Toastmasters. Whatever the endeavor, he mastered to the fullest.
Throughout his life he was many things: a Christian, cowboy, operator, mechanic, repairman, financial advisor, but more importantly, husband, father, grandpa and a genuine friend to so many.
Visitation for Neil will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and his memorial will start at 3:00 p.m. today, September 9, 2020 at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ in Sheffield, Alabama, with his nephew, Michael Plummer of Searcy, Arkansas, officiating, along with special friends: Michael Weddington, Ken Cantrell and James Paul Nobles.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice, Brother’s Keepers, Visiting Angels along with Donna Burns and Joan Agee for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation, in honor of Neil Morris, to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented