FLORENCE — Doyce Neil Robison, 86, of Florence, passed away November 14, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until noon at North Carolina Church of Christ. The service will follow at noon with Brother Don Williams officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Glover Robison; father, James Grady Robison; mother, Mattie Lee Gray Robison; grandson, Colby Hargett; sons-in-law, Barry Phillips and Mike Hargett; and brothers, Dee and Ed Robison.
Survivors include his children, Jeffrey Delano Robison (Pam), Debbie Renee Phillips, Mary Jean Swindle (Greg), and Lori Ann Hargett; grandchildren, Jeremiah Robison, Carter Robison, Katelyn Statom, Casey Phillips, Shalaine Phillips, John Phillips, Mindy Sinyangwe, Claire Swindle, and Holt Hargett; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Casey Phillips, John Phillips, Greg Swindle, Chris Tidwell, Leon Grigsby and Scotty Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeremiah Robison, Carter Robison and Holt Hargett.
Mr. Robison was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ, where he served as an elder. He was retired from Monarch Tile.
