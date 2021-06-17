ROTUNDA, WEST FLORIDA — Neita Louise Phillips, 67, died June 11, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery.

