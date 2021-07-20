MUSCLE SHOALS — Neka Trenia McCreless, 49, formerly of Houston, AL, died July 17, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pisgah Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.