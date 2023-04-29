BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI — Nela Dean Smith, 87, passed away April 25, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10 a.m., until service time beginning at 3 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

