PHIL CAMPBELL — Mrs. Nelda June Wynn Moss, 76, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away November 5, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital. Born in Franklin County, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Phil Campbell and served in various capacities including committees, the preschool department, and community charitable efforts. She was also a retired teacher with the Franklin County Board of Education. She is fondly remembered by students, cheerleaders, and fellow teachers for the dedication and commitment she gave to her profession of 39 years teaching and 42 years sponsoring cheerleaders.
Visitation with family and friends will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Buster, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Moss is survived by her children: Bart Moss and wife, Amy, Wendy Rushing and husband, Kyle and Theresa Garrard and husband, Jon; brother, Gathel Wynn and wife, Bonnie; sister Robbie Wise and husband, Dewey; grandchildren: Mallory Rushing, Hayden Moss, Jackson Garrard, Lilly Rae Rushing, Luke Garrard and Ragan Moss; nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Gene Moss in 2018; parents, Gert and Mamye Hutcheson Wynn; and sister, Dula Rae Kiser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Phil Campbell, Jesus Cares Ministry or in Memory of Nelda Moss, P.O. Box 579, Phil Campbell, AL 35581.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented