TUSCUMBIA — Nelda Hamlin Knight, age 92, of Tuscumbia, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Funeral service immediately following with grandson, Drew Bumpas, officiating. Burial at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Glen, MS.
Nelda was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church. She was a beautician and owner of Hi-Flair Beauty Lounge in Sheffield. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Conley Knight; her parents, Robert and Maudie Faye Hamlin; and sister, Betty Coln.
Survivors include her children, Karen Knight, Keith Knight (Regina), and Kelli Agee (Wade); grandchildren, Stephanie Pace (Keith), Brian Knight (Melissa), Kevin Knight (Katt), Drew Bumpas (Kristin), Laura Nelson (Tyler), and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Knight, Kevin Knight, Chase Knight, Wade Agee, Keith Pace, and Tyler Nelson.
The family would like to thank Mother’s caretaker, Sarah Tubbs, Jennifer, Kayla, and Lisha of Enhabit Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they showed to Mother.
