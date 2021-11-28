CHEROKEE — Nelda Faye Patrick, 72, of Cherokee, died Friday, November 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, November 28, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, November 29, in the funeral home chapel with Chip Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Nelda was a native of Colbert County and was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Patrick; father, Earl Jones; mother, Virgia Stillman; sisters, Betty Jones, Ruth Hubbard, Yvonne Jones, Doris Tyler, and Barbara Jones; and brothers, Alvin and Donald Jones.
Nelda is survived by her children, Tina Cook (Buddy), Greg Patrick (Heather), Paula Adams (E.J.), and Jeff Patrick (Linda); sister, Elaine Campbell; brothers, Garvin Jones and Marvin Jones (Ethel) ; grandchildren, Thomas Sparks (Sarah), Tiffany Christopher, Jeffrey Patrick, Jr. (Brooke), Jacy Adams (Emily), John Patrick (Jesika), Jessica Dunn (Jon), Gavin Loague, Annalise Patrick, Evie Patrick, Brentley Adams, and Addy Adams; and great-grandchildren, Carli Sparks, Aidan Christopher, Calli Sparks, Jerry Adams, Jeremy Adams, Sophia Dunn, Kyson Patrick, Draydon Adams, Harper Patrick, and Willow Dunn; and beloved pet dog, Tiny.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons.
The family expresses special thanks to Encompass Health Care and their nurses, especially, Laura Brandon, Deborah Robertson, and Tiffany Christopher.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented