MOUNT PLEASANT, TENN. — Nelda Purvis Wayland, 61, died June 17, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.
