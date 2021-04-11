FLORENCE — Nelda Sue Faires Melton, age 74, of Florence, passed from this earth on Friday, April 9, 2021. Sue was a faithful member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. She was a member of the Church of Christ for 50 years. Sue was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook, work puzzle books, and was the best nanny in the world.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the church with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Leo Samuel Melton; parents, Cleo and Gertie Faires; brothers, Granville, Clyde, Freddie, Glen, and Eddie Faires; sisters, Quava Akins, Rachel Goza, Shelba Faires, and Sharon Faires; and sister-in-law, Shella Faires.
She is survived by her sons, Duane (Kim), and Richard (Jennifer) all of Florence. Sue’s grandkids were her world and she was theirs, Kristen James (Matt), Kelsey Cooper (Rusty), Stephanie Melton, and Ryan Melton (Tayler). Her greatest blessings were her great-grandchildren, Maddie Kate James, baby James, due in September, Reagan Cooper, Noah and Rylee Melton; sister, Jewel Bain (Robert); brother, Gary Faires (Doris); sisters-in-law, Sandra, Linda, Jeanette, and Ann Faires, Wanda Chandler, and Hilda Comer; and brothers-in-law, Andy Akins and Danny Goza.
Pallbearers will be family: Matt James, Rusty Cooper, Randy Akins, Darrel Crittenden, Faron Faires, and Ryan Kelley.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health for their many years of service, Hospice of North Alabama, and special daughter-in-law, Kim for all her loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hendrix Chapel Building Fund or the Pine Hill Cemetery Fund.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented