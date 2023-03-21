CHEROKEE — Nell C. Williams, 91, left this life to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 19, 2023 while at home surrounded by her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Nell was a member of First Baptist Church Cherokee. Visitation with family and friends will be Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 with the funeral at 11:00 in the chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Brother Steve Slaton will be officiating.

