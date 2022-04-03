FLORENCE — Nell (Cook) Morris passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022. Nell was predeceased by her parents, Jackie Richardson and Paul Vanderford; and brother, Aubrey (Richie) Richardson. She is survived by son, Larry Dean Cook (Anne); daughter, Jeanna Cook Dinan (Bill); brother, Paul Vanderford; sister, Linda Peacock; grandchildren Ashley, Audrey, Larry Dean, Will, Maude, Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nell had a long banking career in the Shoals, enjoyed word puzzles and was an excellent cook. She was known for her cheerful disposition by which all are encouraged to remember her. A private service is planned.
Commented