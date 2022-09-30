FLORENCE — Nell Hamilton, 92, of Florence, passed away September 27, 2022. Mrs. Hamilton was a homemaker. She was a member of Helton Drive Church of Christ.
Visitation will be today, September 30, 2022, at Greenview Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be her nephew, Charles West.
Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Bessie Moomaw; husband, Herbert Hamilton; brothers, T.C. Underwood, Marvin Moomaw, Jr., sisters, Agnes West, and Deedie O’Steen.
She is survived by her sons, Herbert Hamilton, III, Mark (Martha) Hamilton, and Bryan (Brenda) Hamilton; grandchildren, Jenilee (Eric) Ross, Craig (Jennifer) Hamilton, Laura (Denny) Holland, Matthew Hamilton, Samuel (Katie) Hamilton, and Andrew Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Beatrix Hamilton, Faye Holland, Dorothy Holland, Goldie Hamilton, and Harriet Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nell was a loving wife, mother, friend, and most importantly a Christian. Granny loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Craig Hamilton, Matthew Hamilton, Samuel Hamilton, Andrew Hamilton, Eric Ross and Denny Holland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Decatur, AL.
